BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Cut to €62.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Exane BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($63.64) to €62.00 ($62.63) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BNPQY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($60.61) to €63.00 ($63.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($68.69) to €71.00 ($71.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($70.71) to €72.00 ($72.73) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($62.63) to €61.00 ($61.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.23.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNP Paribas stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas Dividend Announcement

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.6552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.69%.

About BNP Paribas

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.