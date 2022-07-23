Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $387.57.

Boston Beer Stock Up 6.2 %

SAM opened at $356.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.49 and a 200 day moving average of $373.59. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $745.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 44.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

