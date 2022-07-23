Bounce Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.51 Million (AUCTION)

Bounce Token (AUCTION) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Bounce Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bounce Token coin can currently be purchased for $25.78 or 0.00053840 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounce Token has a market capitalization of $53.72 million and approximately $19.51 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016552 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032466 BTC.
Bounce Token Coin Profile
Bounce Token’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bounce Token
