Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Booking by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,809.88 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,976.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,181.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

