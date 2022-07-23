Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after buying an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

FISV opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

