Bray Capital Advisors Has $5.12 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

