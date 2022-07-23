Bray Capital Advisors Invests $2.92 Million in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Bray Capital Advisors owned 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 104.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 68.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.0% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 96.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO opened at $49.09 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $74.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

