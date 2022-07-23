Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 976.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.01) to GBX 2,440 ($29.17) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.7 %

About BHP Group

BHP opened at $51.09 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

