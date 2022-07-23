Bray Capital Advisors Sells 818 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock opened at $330.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $192.38 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

