Bray Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,177 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $511.17 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $498.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.72.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.