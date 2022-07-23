Briaud Financial Planning Inc Buys 16,130 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 16.8% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TLT opened at $118.55 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.40.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

