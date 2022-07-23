Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF comprises 0.3% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $80.96 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $109.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.