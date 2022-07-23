Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.56.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% during the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,536,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 219,288 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

