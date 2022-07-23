Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.5% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

