Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) versus Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Head to Head Review

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Kuboo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $182.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.74%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Kuboo.

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.99% 39.83% 8.71% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Kuboo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.67 $547.50 million $4.66 33.52 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Kuboo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions; and provides content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services. This segment offers data and analytics solutions; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; financial reporting document composition and management solutions; SEC disclosure and filing services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and portfolio accounting and custody-related services. It also provides business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such as portfolio management, compliance, and operational workflow solutions; and capital market and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

