Brokerages Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Target Price at $56.67

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.67.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABM opened at $42.95 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.