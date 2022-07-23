Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Target Price at $54.18

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.55.

Several research firms have commented on EQT. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

NYSE EQT opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -6.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $157,875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $108,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

