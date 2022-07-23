Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) PT at $46.62

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HOG opened at $34.61 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 72,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

