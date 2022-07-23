Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) PT at C$43.11

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.29.

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at C$24.26 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$22.81 and a 52-week high of C$38.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

