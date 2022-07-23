Brokerages Set Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Price Target at $812.50

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $812.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANDY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $857.88 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

