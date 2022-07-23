Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price at $162.86

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

