Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up approximately 1.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 938,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

