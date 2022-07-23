Bytecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $11.04 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $21,618.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00652305 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

