Bytom Price Tops $0.0117 (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Bytom has a market cap of $20.61 million and $1.25 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00249111 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,762,032,356 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

