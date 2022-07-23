Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 23,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 410,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000.

