Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.47.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

