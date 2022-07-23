Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $106.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $119.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,319,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $77,785,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,530,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

