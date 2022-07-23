Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.