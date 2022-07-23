Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Trading Up 8.4%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Callinex Mines Stock Up 10.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

About Callinex Mines

(Get Rating)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

