Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $73.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 3.8 %

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.78. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 489.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

