Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

