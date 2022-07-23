Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$3.40 Price Target at Cowen

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen to C$3.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WEED has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$8.80 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$3.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.56. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$2.79 and a twelve month high of C$25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

