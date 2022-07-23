Cantillon Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,910 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the period. AON comprises 2.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $403,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. State Street Corp grew its stake in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AON Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $279.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a one year low of $232.29 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

