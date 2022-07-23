Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $175.21 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,984 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $175,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $633.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

