Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $351.17 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,903 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $351,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NYSE:TSM opened at $86.32 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

