Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Symbotic’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYM. Citigroup started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.