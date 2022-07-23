Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 591 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $544,719,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,751,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,715,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,637,000 after purchasing an additional 82,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $195.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.18.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.