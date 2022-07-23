Capital Management Corp VA Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 90,033 shares during the period. Toll Brothers makes up about 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 140,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

