Capital Management Corp VA Raises Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,595,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,971 shares during the period. Pitney Bowes makes up 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:PBI opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.38. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

