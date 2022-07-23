Capital Management Corp VA Sells 23,364 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,364 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 3.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $150,857,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $72.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

