Capital Management Corp VA Sells 4,230 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

