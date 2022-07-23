Capital Management Corp VA Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %
C opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citigroup (C)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.