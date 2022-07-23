Capital Management Corp VA Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

