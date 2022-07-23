Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $5.34 on Friday, hitting $108.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,201,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

