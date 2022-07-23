Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.30

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$47.30 and last traded at C$47.23, with a volume of 152872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPX shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 90.56.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.2361405 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

