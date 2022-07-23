Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of CCL opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,016,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 620,474 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

