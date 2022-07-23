CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CDW by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,175,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.82. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

