Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €2.70 ($2.73) price target on the stock.
Ceconomy Stock Performance
MTTRY opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.
About Ceconomy
