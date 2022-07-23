Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €2.70 ($2.73) price target on the stock.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

MTTRY opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

