Celo Euro (CEUR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30,454.00

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Celo Euro has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Celo Euro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Euro has a market cap of $34.35 million and approximately $30,454.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Euro alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,481.26 or 0.99993914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro (CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Euro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.