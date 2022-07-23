CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 6,470 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.89% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.