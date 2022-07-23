Centrality (CENNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $138.84 Million

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,290.36 or 1.00008821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.